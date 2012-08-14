Plastic Surgery and Breast Reduction Surgery, Common Solutions to Physical Deformations

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- A woman always dreams of a slender body with attractive looks. But problems like disproportionately large breasts that are causing neck pain, back pain or other physical symptoms, can shatter any woman's confidence. Overly large breasts can cause some women to have both health and emotional problems. In addition to self-image issues, you may also experience physical pain and discomfort.



The weight of excess breast tissue can impair any woman's ability to lead an active life. The emotional discomfort and self-consciousness often associated with having large breasts is as important an issue to many women as the physical discomfort and pain. Also known as reduction mammoplasty, this procedure removes excess breast fat, glandular tissue and skin to achieve a breast size in proportion with your body and to alleviate the discomfort associated with overly large breasts.



Undergoing a breast reduction surgery is the only solution of this problem. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast reduction has increased 146% since 1992 from nearly 40,000 procedures to more than 97,000 surgeries. The procedure carries tremendous psychological effects and most women who undergo breast reduction are very satisfied with the results.



It has also been noticed that men who have conditions such as gynecomestia (where male breasts are enlarged abnormally) also may seek a breast reduction. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast reduction in men increased 142%, from nearly 5,000 procedures in 1992 to just over 12,000 surgeries in 2001.



Before getting breast reduction surgery, you will go in for a pre-operative consultation, during which time your surgeon will take a detailed medical history, including whether or not you've ever had a lump removed from your breast or any other medical conditions affecting your breasts. He or she also will take a detailed family history. You should be in good physical and mental shape in order to undergo this surgery.



It's important that you are completely honest during this consultation. That includes being completely open with your medical history. It also means being very open as to why you're seeking a breast reduction. Philadelphia, the fifth most populous city in the United States, has had many cases of breast cancer and brutal effects of it. This loss has given an impetus in the education of plastic surgery and related medical practices in Philadelphia.



Among many Philadelphia Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Sean Wright M.D Harvard-Trained Plastic Surgeon Media is someone who has operated thousands of patient's suffering from breast cancer successfully and is considered one of the best plastic surgeons across whole USA. Successful cases of Breast Reduction in Philadelphia are encouraging women from other parts of the world to come ahead and muster up courage to undergo suitable surgeries.



The crux of the matter is, women should never ignore any kind of pain or discomfort in the breast region as it can lead to severe consequences. Consulting an experienced doctor in case of any physical problem is always advised.



Ever looking for specialist for Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia? Visit http://www.seanwrightmd.com and find best surgeon available for Breast Augmentation in Pennsylvania at your service.