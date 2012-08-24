Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota Ltd. Adds iPixel Laser Skin Rejuvenation Procedures

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota Ltd. is pleased to announce that they are now offering the revolutionary iPixel laser skin rejuvenation treatments. Staffed by board certified plastic surgeons, the highly qualified practice offers plastic and reconstructive surgical services to all of South Dakota, NW Iowa and SW Minnesota,



As sun and wind damage contribute to aging skin, many people are turning to skin resurfacing with fractional lasers to reverse the signs of aging. While most techniques deliberately damage the top layer of skin to produce the rejuvenating effect, the new iPixel technology and procedures from Alma Lasers Ltd. do not. Now, Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota Ltd. has brought the revolutionary procedure to their cosmetic surgery practice. “The new iPixel laser skin rejuvenation tools and procedures deliver more precision, significantly reduce treatment time and produce superior results from any other procedure we have seen or used,” said Marvin Smoot of Plastic Surgery Associates.



In addition to laser treatments and skin rejuvenation, the specialists of Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota Ltd. offer a wide variety of facial procedures including Blepharoplasty, Brow lifts, Cleft Lip, cosmetic fillers, Botox Cosmetic Injections, Skin Cancer/Lesions, Facelifts, Neck lift, Rhinoplasty and others. In addition, they offer a number of Body Procedures including Abdominoplasty, Arm Lifts, Liposuction, Hair Removal and others. Their Breast Procedures include Breast Augmentation, Reduction, Reconstruction, lifts among others.



The surgeons are board certified in plastic surgery and offer services in the entire field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. Their surgeons are on staff at all Sioux Falls hospitals, the SiouxLand Surgery Center specialty hospital in Dakota Dunes, Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, Mallard Pointe Surgical Center in Watertown and Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown.



All patients will find a relaxing and professional clinic setting with state-of-the-art procedures. The clinic’s fully trained and expert staff is ready to provide patient services in a friendly and efficient manner. “We've done thousands of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery procedures utilizing the latest techniques.” says Smoot. “Some, like the new Pixel non-invasive procedures can easily fit into a patient’s daily schedule.” For more information, please visit http://plasticsurgeryassociatesofsd.com/



