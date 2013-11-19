Plastic Surgery Center in Leawood, Kansas to Host Annual Client Appreciation Event

Leawood, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Monarch Plastic Surgery and Skin Rejuvenation Center in Leawood, KS will be hosting their annual Client Appreciation Open House and Cocktail Reception on Thursday, November 21st, 2013. The open house will be hosted from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature special discounts on skin care products and services, followed by an elegant cocktail reception from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary cocktails and appetizers, as well as 20% discount on all skin care products and will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with aestheticians and skin care reps from Allergan, Vivier, SkinMedica and more. Monarch Skin Rejuvenation Center will be selling raffle tickets for a “Basket of Beauty” valued at approximately $3,000 of special skin care products, of which the proceeds will go to the Young Survival Coalition. The Cocktail Reception is complementary, but space is limited and those interested should RSVP to rsvp@monarchps.com or call (913) 317-9386.



About Monarch Plastic Surgery and Skin Rejuvenation Center

Monarch Plastic Surgery and Skin Rejuvenation Center in Leawood, KS was voted the “Best Cosmetic Surgical Center” by KC Magazine and offers advanced cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery procedures for facial and body enhancement, skin rejuvenation, as well as products and treatments for anti-aging. The center also provides overall beauty and wellness options, designed to provide optimal results with little or no down time. Monarch Skin Rejuvenation Center is dedicated to giving back by supporting the Young Survival Coalition to assist young women facing breast cancer. Come by our luxurious Leawood center at 4801 W. 135th Street serving the Greater Kansas City area.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.monarchps.com/ or call (913) 663-3838.



Media Contact: Aesthetic Brand Marketing – Liliana Molina

Email: lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

Location: 4801 W 135th ST., Leawood, KS 66224

Website: http://www.monarchps.com/