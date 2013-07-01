Plastic Surgery Columbus, Ohio Dr. Michael Sullivan Releases Video About Excessive Plastic Surgery

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Dr. Michael Sullivan, a facial plastic surgeon at the Sullivan Centre in Columbus, Ohio, has just posted a new and educational video about the dangers of excessive plastic surgery. In the interesting video, which was posted to the Sullivan Centre’s website, Dr. Sullivan discusses a medical condition called body dysmorphic syndrome.



As he explains, people who have this condition tend to have an excessive preoccupation about their appearance. As a result, they often become obsessed with cosmetic procedures and may go through dozens if not hundreds of plastic surgeries.



In the video, the Columbus plastic surgery expert tells the story about Alicia Douvall, a model from England who recently appeared on a news program to talk about her own personal experience with excessive plastic surgeries. Douvall said she has had over 350 procedures over the years, including six rhinoplasties, cheek implants, 11 procedures around her eyes and a facelift. She has also had additional plastic surgeries performed on other parts of her body.



People who suffer from body dysmorphic syndrome often need professional help, Dr. Sullivan noted, adding that he feels their physicians or surgeons have a responsibility to recognize patients who have this condition and refer them to the appropriate type of care.



Since the day the Sullivan Centre first opened, it has strived to offer each patient top-notch care in a warm and safe environment. For people who are looking for plastic surgery Columbus, Ohio plastic surgeons Dr. Michael Sullivan and his wife Dr. Christine Sullivan have earned a well-deserved reputation for their professionalism.



“We care about our patients and do everything to ensure your safety and well-being,” an article on the Sullivan Centre’s website noted.



“We use only board certified anesthesiologists for all our operations. Also, we have achieved an infection rate (.002 percent, significantly lower than the national average) that hospitals can’t match.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Sullivan Centre is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read more about the various types of plastic surgery that are offered, as well as watch Dr. Michael Sullivan’s new video.



About the Sullivan Centre

The Sullivan Centre is a leading surgical environment for plastic and reconstructive surgery in the Columbus, Ohio region. Dr. Michael Sullivan, M.D., and Dr. Christine Sullivan are a husband and wife team who are both board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The Sullivan Centre offers procedures form state-of-the-art skin care treatment to cosmetic surgery, and cosmetic injections to laser hair removal. The Sullivan Centre ambulatory surgical center has been licensed by the State of Ohio and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). For more information about The Sullivan Centre please visit: http://www.sullivancentre.com/