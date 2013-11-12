Plastic Surgery Green Bay Pros Hotchandani Laser, Vein and Cosmetic Surgery Now Offer PrecisionTx(TM)

Green Bay, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Hotchandani Laser, Vein and Cosmetic Surgery, plastic surgery Green Bay specialists, announces the addition of two new and highly effective treatments to combat two of the most commonly battled cosmetic surgery issues, aging and cellulite. Dr. Hotchandani now features new technology Cellulaze(TM) in his practice, which goes beyond traditional treatments for cellulite and straight to the root of the problem to reduce the appearance of cellulite. In addition, the facial contouring technology PrecisionTx(TM) is also now available.



PrecisionTx(TM) is a new laser treatment that enables minimally invasive smaller area contouring in areas such as the neck, jowls and jaw line to provide a defined look without a surgical face-lift. This one-time procedure utilizes cutting edge technology to deliver laser energy precisely to the target tissue to stimulate collagen production in the dermis to provide desired results that will continue to improve over time.



Providing a fast, easy and more effective treatment for cellulite than ever available before, Cellulaze(TM) is the first and only longer-lasting treatment to improve the appearance of cellulite. In a recent survey, eighty-two percent of women reported having cellulite, most believing they could minimize its appearance with diet and exercise. In fact, cellulite can’t always be eliminated by diet and exercise alone, and now for the first time there is a safer and more effective treatment available to select physicians nationwide.



“Until now, it has not been possible to treat cellulite effectively, but with the introduction of Cellulaze(TM), I can finally give my patients the results they’ve been looking for,” said the Appleton plastic surgery specialist, Dr. Hotchandani. “I’m thrilled to be able to add this to my practice, providing my patients with one-stop for all their cosmetic needs.”



Cellulaze(TM) is ideal for treating patients who, despite a healthy diet and exercise, retain the appearance of cellulite. Cellulaze gets to the core of the problem by targeting the cause beneath the skin. First, it delivers laser energy to the dermis, producing thicker skin and increased elasticity. It also thermally divides fibrotic bands that pull down on the skin. Lastly, it contours for the improvement of herniated pockets or lumps of fat.



Cellulaze(TM) offers a new approach to the way physicians think about cellulite and as a result, treat cellulite. By utilizing this technology, and working with a skilled and qualified physician, patients are now able to achieve lasting results they never thought possible- all from one simple treatment. Patients usually see improvements within a few weeks, with the most dramatic improvements continuing to show for a few months following the procedure.



About Hotchandani Laser, Vein and Cosmetic Surgery

The medical staff at Hotchandani Laser,Vein and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the most experienced, trained, and educated in the area having attended continuing medical education conferences and seminars regularly since 1997. The clinic was selected to participate in a Juvederm(R) clinical trial, and has been a leading injector since the successful FDA process resulted in approval. The clinic's goal is to provide aesthetic solutions for the smallest skin concerns to the most demanding cosmetic surgical needs, treating each and every client like the VIP they are.



For more information on the Cynosure(R) Cellulaze or PrecisionTx(TM) system and any other cosmetic surgery Wisconsin needs, including the Smartlipo TriPlex LaserBodySculpting(R) system, or to schedule a consultation with a provider, please call Hotchandani Laser, Vein and Cosmetic Surgery at (920) 497-9996 or visit the website at http://www.hotchlaser.com.