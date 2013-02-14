Plastic Surgery Marketing Made Easy with New Turbo Social Media Book

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Plastic surgery marketing may be a necessary part of running a successful cosmetic surgery practice– but it can be extremely challenging to master. While you may be a board-certified plastic surgeon and respected by your colleagues and peers, online and social media marketing may leave you feeling confused.



After all, how can you reach out to prospective clients via social media sites when you’re a busy cosmetic surgeon running your own practice?



If this sounds familiar, then you’ll want to pick up a copy of “Building Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media: Five New Media Strategies to Increase Visibility, Establish Credibility, and Generate More Patients.” This is a newly released book by Turbo Medical Marketing Founder, Matthew Arndt is now available for purchase and download on Amazon.com.



Written by Matthew Arndt with a forward by Dr. Ziv Karni – the Founder, President, and CEO of Alma Lasers – “Building Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media” contains the kind of social media techniques and strategies that are perfectly tailored for plastic and cosmetic surgeons. Plastic surgery marketing follows different rules than online marketing, which is why this book is so indispensible for plastic surgeons and aesthetic professionals.



To help make the most of plastic surgery marketing, “Building Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media” continues five strategies that have been proven to work for plastic surgeons. These strategies are designed to achieve the following results:



- Develop loyal and trusting relationships between prospective clients and your practice

- Understand who your prospective patients are and what they need to hear from you to become loyal clients

- Discover the exact marketing language that will make it easier for your customers to choose you over your competition

- Establish and encourage brand recognition and growth via Web 2.0 websites

- And so much more!



Social media marketing for plastic surgeons makes it easy to generate a steady stream of revenue and new clients who want to experience your expertise. With Matthew Arndt’s book by your side, you won’t have to struggle to find new customers and keep old ones, as these marketing strategies will practically put it on autopilot.



Turbo Social Media has helped plastic surgeons and other aesthetic professionals make the most of social media marketing through proven online strategies and techniques. From the beaches of Miami to the hills of San Francisco, Turbo Social Media has worked with hundreds of plastic surgeons across the country.



Discover today why top cosmetic surgeons trust Turbo Social Media by purchasing or downloading “Building Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media” at Amazon.com.



About Matthew Arndt

Matthew Arndt is the owner and founder of Turbo Social Media, Inc, as well as the author of "Building Your Aesthetic Practice Through Social Media: Five New Media Strategies to Increase Visibility, Establish Credibility, and Generate More Patients. His agency helps cosmetic practices bring in new patients through comprehensive marketing strategies.



Matthew Arndt, Turbo Social Media, Inc

matt@turbomedicalmarketing.com

Los Angeles, CA

877-673-7096

http://www.turbomedicalmarketing.com