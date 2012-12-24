Plastic Surgery Practice in Roseville Is Currently Recruiting Patients with Excessive Sweating of the Underarms

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Sacramento area Plastic Surgeons David J. Kiener M.D. and Jonathan M. Sykes M.D., from Roseville Facial Plastic Surgery, are currently recruiting subjects with excessive sweating of the underarms for an investigational research study using an ultrasound device to reduce the amount of sweat under the arms. The study will be conducted at Roseville Facial Plastic Surgery’s facilities located on the Sutter Roseville Medical Center campus. As many as 20 patients will be treated, monitored and photographed to track the progress of the treatment. The study trial will last about a year and volunteers will be compensated for their participation.



Primary axillary hyperhidrosis is a medical condition in which more underarm sweat is produced than is needed to cool the body. Millions of Americans suffer from excessive underarm sweat, and often suffer silently and embarrassed because excessive underarm sweat can interfere with many aspects of everyday life. For many, excessive underarm sweat is a constant struggle that causes embarrassment in relationships, anxiety at work and avoidance of leisure activities. The main reason Doctors David Kiener and Jonathan Sykes decided to take part of the study are patients who suffer with excessive underarm sweat. These patients are always looking for more effective options to treat this condition, and helping these patients is one of the main reasons behind the study trial.



Patients interested in participating in the study should contact Kellie Russell or Kathy Kettenhofen at (916) 773-0395.



