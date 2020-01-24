Plastic Surgery Procedures for the Face Surging in Queens NYC from Social Pressure

Forest Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Data released from The Plastic Surgery Statistics Report showed there were 1,790,832 cosmetic surgeries performed in the United States in 2017. This was a one percent increase from 2016, however the vast majority of those procedures were concentrated in states that ranked in the upper half of all state economies.



With such a dense population as the largest borough of New York City, Queens saw its fair share of upticks in plastic surgeries in recent years. Plastic surgical procedures are those that are specifically implemented to improve the cosmetic appearance of a person's face, neck, or body. They can be performed through both surgical and non-surgical means. The goal is to enhance the beauty, image, and self-confidence of the person. This comes into play in modern times more than ever due to the pressure of appearing aesthetically pleasing on social media and dating websites.



Technology today has built-in cameras on almost every modern phone which through still photography or video, places everyone in the spotlight. Even the popular "selfie" puts one's appearance on display and the part of the body most noticed is the face.



Plastic surgeons in Queens have to stay up-to-date on all modern advancements in plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive techniques. The Queens Plastic Surgeons Center takes an approach that puts the patients comfort and safety first. Their goal is to assist people in achieving their cosmetic goals with minimal downtime so they can resume their normal daily activities.



The most common surgical procedures performed at Queens Plastic Surgeons are:



- Facelift and Mini-facelift

- Rhinoplasty (nose job)

- Blepharoplasty – upper eyelid surgery and lower eyelid surgery

- Brow Lift

- Cheeklift and Threadlift

- Otoplasty – Ear Pinning and Ear Reshaping

- Chin augmentation and chin implants

- Lip augmentation and lip plumping

- Fat Transfer for the face

- Hair transplant

- Earlobe surgery

- Scar revisions

- Reconstructive surgery for the face



The most common non-surgical procedures performed at Queens Plastic Surgeons are:



- BOTOX® Cosmetic injections

- Restylane

- Juvederm

- Dysport

- Exoderm Lift

- Tattoo Removal

- Photorejuvenation

- Laser Hair Removal

- Permanent Makeup



A representative from the company made the statement, "Liposuction is more popular than ever. More often than not, we are utilizing liposuction in some manner to remove fat deposits from unwanted areas of the face or neck or we are taking fat from other parts of the body to plump areas of the face or neck where more fullness is desired."



Liposuction is used to remove fat deposits in unwanted areas of the body and has become minimally invasive through Laser Liposuction and Smart Lipo™ techniques. Other forms of liposuction include Tumescent Liposuction, Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) and S.L.A.B.S. or Sequential Liposuction And Body Sculpting, and Laser Lipo Plus.



With liposuction, rhinoplasty for the nose, eyelid surgery, and other facial procedures ranking among the ten most popular surgeries due to record-high social media activity, the Queens Plastic Surgeons Center only expects the number of surgeries to continue to grow.



About Queens Plastic Surgeons

The Queens Plastic Surgeons Center was established to provide safety-focused cosmetic services to residents of Queens, New York and its surround areas. Queens Plastic Surgeons provides options for transforming the cosmetic appearance of their patients through both surgical and non-surgical techniques with a specialty in facelift surgery, liposuction, breast augmentation, and abdominoplasty (tummy tuck).



