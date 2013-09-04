Banking Upon Free Consultations and Free Transfers, Beauty MED Thailand Delivers the Best Medical Treatment in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Renowned for its world class medical technology and amenities, Beauty MED Thailand has also gained its fame for its free consultations and no deposit services. The company is known for their best and accurate consultation service. Besides their world-class medical technology, amenities and services make them the best in the country. The company makes sure that their clients receive the best medical treatment in Thailand with their best services.



While highlighting the company's glorious services, one of the spokespersons at Beauty MED Thailand stated, “At Beauty MED Thailand, we believe in providing the best assistance services to our clients. We are more than happy to accompany you throughout the various steps in choosing the best hospitals in Thailand and healthcare services. Through us, there are no waiting lists for consultations or surgeries. We are here to ensure our clients receive the best medical experience every step.”



Famed as the ideal booking agency, the company doesn't charge for their consultations and transfer services. With Beauty MED Thailand, one can even have access to their partner hospitals, named Yanhee Hospital, Naravee Clinic and Bangpakok9 Hospital, which are known for their quality aesthetic surgery.



Beauty MED Thailand delivers the widest range of the finest quality breast implants and other procedures like breast lifts and reductions, mid-face lifts, neck lifts, forehead lifts, eyelid surgery, Rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tucks, body lifts, buttock augmentation, hair transplants, Lasik eye surgery, sex change procedures and much more.



About Beauty MED Thailand

Beauty MED Thailand offers its clients with the most desirable cosmetic procedures and prides itself on strict adherence to the highest ethical standards and excellent patient care. Its highly trained and professional staff will ensure that clients have a comfortable and pleasant stay in a state of the art hospital where their every need is catered for. All procedures are highly cost-effective when compared with its competitors and carried out in the privacy and comfort of a professional medical environment.



To know more, please visit: http://www.plasticsurgerythailand.com/



Contact Detail:

One Pacific Place 140

Sukhumvit Rd

Klongtoey Bangkok Floor17 Unit

Bangkok

Thailand 10110