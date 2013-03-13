Groundbreaking Technique, Developed by Dr Payman Simoni, Changes the Face of Plastic Surgery

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Acclaimed Beverly Hills Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr.PaymanSimoni is not just any plastic surgeon; he is one of Southern California’s leading specialists with issues relating to an array of facial cosmetic procedures.



Dr. Simoni received his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and through his years of experience he has developed and perfected the renowned SimoniLift TM – a ‘natural face lift’. This unique procedure only takes about an hour without the need for any major anesthesia. With this technique patients remain wide wake during the procedure. As a result Dr. Simoni is able to see key facial expressions and movements – leaving results as natural as possible.



Likewise, patients who undergo this procedure, have less down time, are able to go home directly after surgery and can be back to work within four to seven days of the procedure. This is a radical improvement to the traditional two to four weeks downtime period most patients typically encounter after facial plastic surgery. More recently, Dr. Simoni has also introduced the 3-D Face Lift.



This new procedure combines the SimoniLift TM, with stem cells rich fat replacement. The patient’s own fat is used to replace the loss of facial volume which is the third dimension of aging – thus resulting in a more youthful and natural look. Such techniques and innovative methods introduced by Dr. Simoni leaves no doubts why Dr. Simoni has been recognized as one of the top 5 Hollywood Plastic Surgeons by OK! Magazine.



About Dr. Simoni

Dr. Simoni has also been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Forbes, The View, Fox News, CNN, CNBC, E!, Extra, ET/The Insider, Bravo, Oxygen, The Doctors and TLC, among many others.