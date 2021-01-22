Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Factor Details, Current and Future Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 32.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Increasing level of pollution due to usage of plastics



Plastic Waste Management Market

Plastic is one of the leading pollutants contributing to global warming. Thus, it is a great concern for environmentalists, scientists, and companies to reduce plastic usage. It has also led to the increasing need for efficient plastic waste management methods, which would help in the proper disposal of the plastic waste. The global plastic waste management market size is projected to reach a value of USD 40.80 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Plastic Waste Management market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Plastic Waste Management market.



The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Plastic Waste Management market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Plastic Waste Management market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.



Europe holds the second-largest share of the global market, due to imposition of strict guidelines by authorities in the region. The plastic waste management market in countries such as Germany, France, U.K., and Italy is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Prominent players operating in the market are Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc.



Market Drivers

The rising levels of global warming and increased awareness among people will boost the market growth during the forecast period. The residential segment is expected to have the highest demand for plastic waste management during the forecast period due to the huge amount of plastic waste created from the vast use of plastic in daily use. With growing awareness among people, recycling has gained importance in plastic waste management as it saves energy and disposes waste at the same time.



Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period as the U.S. is the highest exporter of recycling products. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to people's growing awareness about the environment and the introduction of strict regulations in countries, including China and India.



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others



Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Energy Recovery

Landfills



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Building & Construction

Others



