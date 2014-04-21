Plastic Water Tank Specialist Helping Farmers as Potato and Onion Planting Begins

As the growing season enters a second phase, farmers across the country look to plant their potato and onion crops. Peterborough-based Enduramaxx is helping farmers to make savings through the better management of fertiliser and rainwater through the provision of liquid fertiliser tanks and rainwater harvesting tanks.
Peterborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- With any growing season, fertilizer spreading and spraying is an important exercise and requires good management in order to time application correctly and to enjoy savings from storing and controlling fertiliser correctly. Enduramaxx provides farmers with a range of liquid fertiliser tanks that store fertiliser, not only in optimum condition to avoid waste, but in tanks ranging up to 30000 litres. This enables farmers to bulk-buy liquid fertilizer. As well as the cost savings from bulk-buying, having ample supplies pre-mixed for precisely when needed saves on mixing time and allows for extremely timely application.
Enduramaxx also helps farmers to administer liquid fertiliser and pesticides as it supplies a range of sprayers, including ATV sprayers. As well as the potato and onion crops, fertiliser spreading and spraying continues across other crops, including spring barley.
Enduramaxx is a manufacturer of rainwater harvesting tanks and vertical rainwater tanks and provides farmers with the opportunity to capitalise on heavy rainfall, impending water rate rises and potential changes in light of the recent DEFRA and Environmental Agency water consultation by collecting rainwater.
Those wishing to learn more about liquid fertiliser tanks, sprayers and rainwater harvesting tanks should visit www.enduramaxx.co.uk.
Contact
Enduramaxx
Outgang Road
The Fen
Baston
PE6 9PT
Tel: 0800 840 4030
Fax: 01778 560942
Email: sales@enduramaxx.co.uk
Web: http://www.enduramaxx.co.uk