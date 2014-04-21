Plastic Water Tank Specialist Helping Farmers as Potato and Onion Planting Begins

Peterborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- With any growing season, fertilizer spreading and spraying is an important exercise and requires good management in order to time application correctly and to enjoy savings from storing and controlling fertiliser correctly. Enduramaxx provides farmers with a range of liquid fertiliser tanks that store fertiliser, not only in optimum condition to avoid waste, but in tanks ranging up to 30000 litres. This enables farmers to bulk-buy liquid fertilizer. As well as the cost savings from bulk-buying, having ample supplies pre-mixed for precisely when needed saves on mixing time and allows for extremely timely application.



Enduramaxx also helps farmers to administer liquid fertiliser and pesticides as it supplies a range of sprayers, including ATV sprayers. As well as the potato and onion crops, fertiliser spreading and spraying continues across other crops, including spring barley.



Enduramaxx is a manufacturer of rainwater harvesting tanks and vertical rainwater tanks and provides farmers with the opportunity to capitalise on heavy rainfall, impending water rate rises and potential changes in light of the recent DEFRA and Environmental Agency water consultation by collecting rainwater.



Those wishing to learn more about liquid fertiliser tanks, sprayers and rainwater harvesting tanks should visit www.enduramaxx.co.uk.



Contact

Enduramaxx

Outgang Road

The Fen

Baston

PE6 9PT



Tel: 0800 840 4030

Fax: 01778 560942



Email: sales@enduramaxx.co.uk

Web: http://www.enduramaxx.co.uk