PlasticFabricator Offers Industrial Plastic for Many Industries and Applications

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- With rod, sheet and tube plastics, Profile Plastics can make almost any product with many different manufacturing processes. They include:



- CNC Routing

- Plastic Welding

- Plastic Bending

- Bonding and Gluing

- Brake Press and Cold Bending

- And much, much more



“We have been in Bayswater in eastern Melbourne since 1988. Our services have grown to be a leader in plastic manufacturing, engineering and commercial and industrial applications,” the manager continued.



Profile Plastics has a simple philosophy. If it needs to be made in plastic, they will do it.



“We specialize in making all sorts of plastic fabrication in various colors, shapes and sizes, specialising in engineering plastics,” say the marketing manager at Profile Plastics.



Profile Plastics also has several pre-manufactured plastic items available. These range from plastic wear strips to plastic cutting boards and roof plastics. Their specialty, however, is engineering plastics.



About Profile Plastics

“Our wide equipment selection allows for almost any product imagined to be made from plastic. The CNC Routing ensures a precise, finished product that will last for generations, but because of the unique nature of each manufactured product, we do ask that you contact us for a consultation,” the manager stated.



Those seeking to learn more about Profile Plastics’ different services and plastic manufacturing should visit their website at http://www.plasticfabricator.com.au/.