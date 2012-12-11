Plasticizers Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Plasticizers are additives that increase the plasticity and fluidity of a material. They are known for their effectiveness in producing flexible plastics for applications in many industries such as automotives, medical and consumer goods. Plasticizers are one of the best selling chemicals worldwide. The global plasticizers market has shown remarkable growth in recent years.



The global plasticizers market has registered revenue of USD 26 billion in 2009 and is expected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2015. The global annual demand for the plasticizers market is projected to exceed more than 13.2 million tonnes per year till 2018. The Asia Pacific market holds majority of the market share, closely followed by North America. The market in Europe also holds immense growth opportunities owing to developments in Eastern Europe. China has the dominating position in terms of market share in the Asia Pacific region and it alone holds 65% share of the plasticizers market.



Plasticizers Market



The global plasticizers market could be segmented into two major categories, on the basis of types into: Phthalate, Aliphatic, Epoxy, Trimellitates, Polymeric and Phosphates, on the basis of applications into: wire and cable, consumer goods, adhesives and elastomers, coatings and coated fabrics, film and sheet, paints and varnishes and floorings and wall coverings. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions. The global plasticizers market is driven by factors such as emerging global economies and changing lifestyles. The increasing legal provisions and growing environmental awareness act as inhibitors for the plasticizers market. Dynamic developments in India, China, Russia and Brazil will serve as an opportunity for the global plasticizers market.



Some of the key players dominating the global plasticizers market are BASF, Ferro, NanYa, Teknor Apex, Eastman, Genovique, Shandong Hongxin and ExxonMobil.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



