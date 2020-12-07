New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The global plasticizers market is expected to reach USD 20.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Plasticizers find widespread usage in the production of vinyl flexible or polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and pliant. It finds extensive applications in various products in hospitals, homes, businesses, and cars. It is extensively used for softening vinyl due to its stability, durability, and robust performance. Due to its strength, durability, and ability to withstand high temperatures, it is used in resilient flooring, PVC coatings, and wall coverings, among others. Factors like the expansion of the construction and automotive sector industry, and escalating necessity for flexible PVC are fostering the growth of the sector.



The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Plasticizers market. It also offers insights into how the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.



The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.



The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:



BASF, ExxonMobil, Evonik Industries, UPC Technology, Eastman, LG Chem, Aekyung Petrochemical, Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, and Shandong Hongxin Chemicals, among others.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Plasticizers market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Plasticizers market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Plasticizers market.



The Plasticizers market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.



Plasticizers Market Segmentation by Type:



Phthalate Plasticizers

Non-Phthalate Plasticizers.



Plasticizers Market Segmentation by Application:



Flooring & Wall Covering

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Film & Sheet



Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Plasticizers report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.



