Plasticizers Market Outlook 2020 Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

The plasticizers market consists of sales of plasticizers and related services. Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. The dominant applications are for rubber, resins and plastics especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).



The global plasticizers manufacturing market was worth $ 93.76 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% and reach $111.38 billion by 2023.



The plasticizers market covered in this report is segmented by type into phthalates plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, others, non-phthalates plasticizers, DOTP, adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, benzoates. It is also segmented by application into flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, others



Major players in the market are Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG CHEM LTD., Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP, Bluesail



Rising demand for flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) contributing to the growth of the plasticizers market. Flexible PVC is softer than unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) due to the addition of plasticizers. Increasing demand for flexible PVC material in various end-use industries, drives the demand for platisizers. Flexible packaging provides a long-lasting safety, lighweight and compactness while maintaining a low carbon footprint, therefore rising demand of PVC from the packaging industry.



The strict regulations on using phthalates plasticizers is limiting the growth of the plasticizers market. Phthalates plasticizers are the most commonly used plasticizers due to easy availability and low cost. Several companies are moving away from phthalate plasticizers as the number of studies reveal the health effects caused due to the use of plasticizers. However, non-governmental organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) promotes the use of non-phthalate plasticizers because of their environment friendly nature. The applications of certain phthalates in many consumer products are prohibited in various countries. Directives such as EEC Directive 2005/84/EEC, (EC) 10/2011 (Union List), and other regulations in Europe ban the use of phthalates plasticizers in some applications. The European parliament forbids the use of phthalates plasticizers such as DEHP, DBP, and BBP in toys and childcare products. Therefore, strict regulations on using phthalates plasticizers have a negative impact on the plasticizers market growth.



Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalates plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproof with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability. Due to these factors, phthalates plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers. Eco-friendly plasticizers are polymer additives that improve a material's plasticity. The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is growing rapidly due to increased demand of eco-friendly plasticizers to keep human health and environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing and is driving the growth of the plasticizers market.



In May 2018, Lien Hwa Industrial Corp, a Taiwan-based company specialized in producing and selling flour, wheat bran, edible and food grains, acquired 16.4 million shares of UPC Technology Corp for $10.06 million at an average share price of $0.61. UPC Technology Corp is a Taiwan-based company specialized in manufacturing and distributing chemical products such as plasticizer, polyol, fatty ester, and other specialty chemicals.



