Plastics Industry on Amino Resin Markets in China: Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Amino Resin Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014



China's demand for amino resin has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III MOTOR VEHICLES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Motor Vehicles Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. MOTOR VEHICLES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Total Motor Vehicles Production and Demand

Automobiles Production and Demand

Passenger Cars

Mini-Vans

Jeeps

0B0B0B0B0B Trucks Production and Demand

Heavy/Large Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

Mini Trucks

1B1B1B1B1B Buses Production and Demand

Heavy/Large Buses

Medium Buses

Light Buses

Mini Buses

Motor Vehicles Imports and Exports



V. MOTOR VEHICLES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Motor Vehicles Market Outlook Overview

Export Market Overview

Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook

Individual Consumer Market

Consumer Market Outlook

Motor Vehicles Demand in Individual Consumer Market

Motor Vehicles Demand by Region

Chinese Automobile Industry and the World



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VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Dining Room & Kitchen Furniture Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. MOTOR VEHICLES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Motor Vehicles Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Motor Vehicles Production and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III MOTOR VEHICLES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Motor Vehicles Industry Capacity Summary

Total Motor Vehicle Output Summary

Major Producer’s Location in China

Major Motor Vehicles Producer Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Motor Joint-Ventures in China



IV. MOTOR VEHICLES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Major Automobile Brand Names in China

Passenger Cars Output and Demand Summary

Mini-Vans Output and Demand Summary

Jeeps Output and Demand Summary

Large Trucks Output and Demand Summary

Medium Trucks Output and Demand Summary

Light Trucks Output and Demand Summary

Major Light Truck Producers in China

Mini-Trucks Output and Demand Summary

Bus Outputs and Demand

Heavy/Large Outputs and Demand

Medium Buses Outputs and Demand

Light Buses Outputs and Demand

Major Light Bus Producers

Mini Buses Outputs and Demand

China Motor Vehicles Import and Export Summary



V. MOTOR VEHICLES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Total Motor Vehicles Consumption by Market

Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook

Motor Vehicles Demand in Government and Business Consumer Market

Consumer Market Outlook

Motor Vehicles Demand in Individual Consumer Market

Motor Vehicles Demand by Region



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I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Motor Vehicles Output, Capacity, Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China's GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



V. MOTOR VEHICLES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Motor Vehicles Market Outlook Overview



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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