Plastics Industry on Amino Resin Markets in China: Research Background & Research Ideas

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Amino Resin Markets In China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Amino Resin Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014
China's demand for amino resin has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III MOTOR VEHICLES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Motor Vehicles Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. MOTOR VEHICLES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Total Motor Vehicles Production and Demand
Automobiles Production and Demand
Passenger Cars
Mini-Vans
Jeeps
0B0B0B0B0B Trucks Production and Demand
Heavy/Large Trucks
Medium Trucks
Light Trucks
Mini Trucks
1B1B1B1B1B Buses Production and Demand
Heavy/Large Buses
Medium Buses
Light Buses
Mini Buses
Motor Vehicles Imports and Exports
V. MOTOR VEHICLES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Motor Vehicles Market Outlook Overview
Export Market Overview
Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook
Individual Consumer Market
Consumer Market Outlook
Motor Vehicles Demand in Individual Consumer Market
Motor Vehicles Demand by Region
Chinese Automobile Industry and the World
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VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Dining Room & Kitchen Furniture Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. MOTOR VEHICLES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Motor Vehicles Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Motor Vehicles Production and Demand Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III MOTOR VEHICLES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Motor Vehicles Industry Capacity Summary
Total Motor Vehicle Output Summary
Major Producer’s Location in China
Major Motor Vehicles Producer Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Motor Joint-Ventures in China
IV. MOTOR VEHICLES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Major Automobile Brand Names in China
Passenger Cars Output and Demand Summary
Mini-Vans Output and Demand Summary
Jeeps Output and Demand Summary
Large Trucks Output and Demand Summary
Medium Trucks Output and Demand Summary
Light Trucks Output and Demand Summary
Major Light Truck Producers in China
Mini-Trucks Output and Demand Summary
Bus Outputs and Demand
Heavy/Large Outputs and Demand
Medium Buses Outputs and Demand
Light Buses Outputs and Demand
Major Light Bus Producers
Mini Buses Outputs and Demand
China Motor Vehicles Import and Export Summary
V. MOTOR VEHICLES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Motor Vehicles Consumption by Market
Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook
Motor Vehicles Demand in Government and Business Consumer Market
Consumer Market Outlook
Motor Vehicles Demand in Individual Consumer Market
Motor Vehicles Demand by Region
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I. INTRODUCTION
China’s Motor Vehicles Output, Capacity, Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China's GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
V. MOTOR VEHICLES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Motor Vehicles Market Outlook Overview
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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