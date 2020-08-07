Plastrac Explains the Impact of Bulk Density on Various Phases of Plastics Processing

Edgemont, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- In the world of plastic manufacturing, bulk density is used to describe the mass per unit volume of a given material. It is most commonly expressed using grams per cubic centimeter, kilograms per liter, or pounds per cubic foot.



The bulk density of a material is an entirely separate metric from its regular weight and can have a unique influence on how the material is handled throughout all phases of the production process. By basing procedures on a material's bulk density, plastics manufacturers can maximize the efficiency with which they produce and process that material.



One of the critical parts of plastics processing is moving the material smoothly through different handling systems. Bulk density is critical for predicting how different blends react when put through a given system. If a material has a lower bulk density, commonly-used conveying systems tend to pick up pellets of that material at a more frequent rate. If the bulk density is too low, the material may clump up and not move smoothly through the machine. In plastic blending, special measures are often taken to ensure that the right bulk density for optimal movement is achieved.



In addition to flow, bulk density also has a significant role in determining how specific materials are dried. Plastics are often dried as part of the production process, as this removes excess moisture and promotes tensile strength. Drying a material too much or too little can impact its properties while it's in use. Manufacturers use bulk density to determine the amount of drying that a specific material will need for it to have the best possible resistance and flexibility.



Finally, bulk density is beneficial for workers trying to calculate the amount of storage space needed for specific materials. When resin pellets are being stored in containers (silos, hoppers, or railcars) of a fixed size, it is extremely helpful to know how much material can be appropriately stored in each container. This value is calculated using bulk density, as materials with a higher bulk density don't need as much space to reach the same output.



Anyone interested in learning more about gravimetric and volumetric blending systems is encouraged to contact Plastrac today.



About Plastrac

With over a combined five decades serving the plastics industry, Plastrac provides innovative and sophisticated technological blending solutions for injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding applications. Not only do their American-made Auto-Disc™ systems feature easy-to-use machinery to meet all their clients' blending requirements, but their dedicated team offers assistance and support to help achieve consistently high-quality results.



For more information, visit Plastrac today at http://plastrac.com/.