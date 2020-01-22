Plastrac Looks Ahead to the Plastics Trends of 2020

Edgemont, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- At Plastrac, the Edgmont, PA company provides their high-quality plastics blending and loading solutions for companies around the world. Their team of experts designs all of their machinery with the user in mind, helping businesses near and far increase efficiency and performance for their manufacturing applications. Now, the organization is advising on the upcoming trends in the injection molding industry throughout the new year.



One of the trends that the team at Plastrac expects to continue is the further enhancement of technology and software that will aid manufacturers in making mold designs. These designs will be created with greater ease and accuracy, allowing the companies to save money throughout the manufacturing process.



An increase in recycling initiatives is another trend that will become more prevalent in the upcoming year. Now that China has banned plastic waste from being imported from developed countries like the US, manufacturers in North America will be left with the responsibility to properly dispose of plastic waste in a way that is not harmful to the environment.



Over the next few years, there will be a spike in reinforced plastics due to their relatively low weight and high strength. These composites — often mixed with glass or carbon-based fibers — feature desired characteristics from industries like automotive, aerospace, construction, marine, and more.



Additionally, high-performance materials will be increasingly sought after because of their resistance to extreme temperatures and corrosion, among other beneficial properties. These can help manufacturers save money and increase the longevity of their products by replacing them with more affordable and durable components.



