Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Most of the companies worldwide are looking at standardizing their operations through cloud computing. In the cloud computing arena PaaS (Platform as a Service) has made its mark in recent years with a subsequent growth. PaaS in cloud computing provides a computing platform and a solution stack, which allows consumers to create software using tools and libraries from the provider. This concept of PaaS is extremely complex to adapt, as establishing a standardized PaaS platform from the scratch is very obscure for organizations. This limitation of cloud portability can now be bypassed through Enterprise PaaS , as it automates customized platform stacks; thereby meeting various application requirements, by working on an on-demand basis.
Considering the expected growth of PaaS users from 3% in the year 2012 to 43% in the year 2015; various companies have ventured into this space. Owing to the foresighted growth potential, PaaS is set to make a mark in the industry and impact the future of the enterprise software market. The PaaS Market research report analyzes the importance of PaaS in the cloud computing industry, its scalability to grow in future, drivers, restraints and challenges in this market. The report also focuses on global trends, evolving platforms and the adoption benefits.
This research report categorizes the global market for PaaS by forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on solutions PaaS market is segmented into four categories.
Business application platforms
Raw compute Platforms
Social application platforms
Web application platforms
Based on the Implementation models PaaS market is segmented into three categories.
Public cloud
Private cloud
Hybrid cloud
Based on the Usage the PaaS market is divided in to five categories.
Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) PaaS
Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS
Application PaaS
Integration PaaS
Other PaaS
Based on the End Users the PaaS market is segmented into two categories.
Enterprise
Small and Medium size Business
Based on the Geographies the PaaS market is segmented into five categories.
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East Asia
Latin America
Based on the Industry application the PaaS market is segmented into ten categories.
Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)
Consumer Goods & Retail
Education
Gaming
Healthcare
Logistics & Transportation
Public Sector & Government
Telecommunications & IT
Travel & Hospitality
Others
