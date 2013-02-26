Platform for Personal Finance Blogging Finance News Today

Johnsonville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Finance News Today is an open online platform designed to share knowledge by those specialized in the area of Personal Finance. The site provides people an opportunity to convey their views related to Personal Finance. Launched by Hubert Miles in 2005 with the objective of sharing his knowledge in the areas of business administration and finance it is today a Personal Finance blogging community where finance industry experts analyze various areas of Personal Finance



Miles says, “Finance News Today is a perfect Personal Finance Blog wherein users can hunt for valuable and new personal finance information”. Relevant information on personal finances is contributed by industry experts in core areas like investing, spending, budgeting, saving, health care, debt, insurance and debt. Finance News Today regularly features articles contributed by well known industry personalities in order to provide readers diverse insights on specific financial topics.



Experts in the field are able to widen their online network and exposure with a website that offers an avenue to integrate social media platforms. Personal finance bloggers in the process acquire a higher rated online exposure combined with new networking prospects.



Finance professionals having a keen interest in writing creative content can become a contributor to Finance News Today. The website is looking at personal finance bloggers specialized in all areas of financial acumen. Therefore, this translates into an active online platform for bloggers to showcase and underline their talent in specific financial areas.



In order to become a contributor, industry professionals need to submit original and plagiarism-free articles related to topics of personal finance. New applicants are required to submit 3 articles successfully in order to get promoted to the role of an Author from that of a Contributor.



To read more details on how to become a Contributor, log on to financenewstoday.com/join/



About Finance News Today

Finance News Today is an online platform for personal finance blogging where finance industry professionals express their views on topics related to personal finance through the website. Personal finance information, focused on diverse areas like saving, insurance, investing, mortgages and debt, is shared and displayed on the site.