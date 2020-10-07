Platinum Jewelry Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead: Harry Winston, Graff, Piaget

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Platinum is one of the most precious jewelry metals due to its strength and purity. Platinum's natural color is silver-white. Platinum jewelry generally mixed with similar metals or other base metals. Hence, the higher the percentage of pure platinum, the higher the price of the jewelry. The platinum jewelry market is growing owing to changing lifestyle standards and rising disposable income in the developing countries. Further, increasing adoption of the as a platinum jewelry style statement among millennials expected to drive the platinum jewelry market over the forecasted period.



AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Platinum Jewelry Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Platinum Jewelry Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Harry Winston (United States), Société Cartier (France), Van Cleef & Arpels (France), Buccellati Holding Italia (Italy), Tiffany & Co. (United States), Graff (United Kingdom), Bulgari S.p.A (Italy), Piaget (Switzerland), Mikimoto America (United States), Chow Sang (Hong Kong), Asian Star Company (India), Forevermark Limited (United Kingdom) and Helzberg Diamonds (United States)



Market Drivers

- Changing Style Statement Fueled By Rising Disposable Income.

- Emphasizing On Innovative Designs for Platinum Jewellery.

- Increasing Demand from Fashion Industry.



Market Trend

- Improved Lifestyle in Emerging Economies.

- Increasing Demand for Customized Platinum Jewellery.



Restraints

- High Cost of Platinum Jewellery.

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prizes.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the report are Harry Winston (United States), Société Cartier (France), Van Cleef & Arpels (France), Buccellati Holding Italia (Italy), Tiffany & Co. (United States), Graff (United Kingdom), Bulgari S.p.A (Italy), Piaget (Switzerland), Mikimoto America (United States), Chow Sang (Hong Kong), Asian Star Company (India), Forevermark Limited (United Kingdom) and Helzberg Diamonds (United States)



Platinum Jewelry

by Type (Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets, Others), End User (Men, Women), Distribution channel (Specialty stores, Online retailers, Brand outlets, Others)



To comprehend Platinum Jewelry market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Platinum Jewelry market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



