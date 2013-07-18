Platinum Muscle Nutrition Now Offering the Range of Most Effective Pro Hormones

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Platinum Muscle Nutrition, a renowned online sports nutrition store, now lists some of the best the most effective range of pro hormones such as eMonster, Tri-Methyl XXXXV, eMass 3X, Tri-Methyl Xtreme, Freakazol, FinaFlex, and others.



These dietary supplements are manufactured by the very renowned brands like FinaFlex, Galaxy Supplements, Epic Labs, and none the least, Extreme Performance Group. Platinum Muscle Nutrition itself trusts only those brands which have a good reputation among customers over their product quality and effectiveness.



A spokesperson from the store further speaks about their range of prohormones and states, “Ideal for starters, intermediates and professionals, our prohormones collection consists of dietary supplement that effectively provides its users with lean muscles, improved energy levels, strength gain, etc.”



Although, each and every prohormone available at Platinum Muscle Nutrition is meant for different requirements. One may find a prohormone focused at providing bulky mass, or one may also find prohormones for lean mass and cutting, or the hormones which are effective testosterone boosters. Eventually, it is up to customers what sort of changes they hope to see in their body. The store thus also provides a thorough detail of its prohormones, and makes sure customers get to choose the right one.



“There are many different compound combinations in different doses to obtain certain fitness goals. If you are unsure of which pro hormone will fit your need, give us a call and we’ll guide you in the right direction”, ensures the spokesperson.



About Platinum Muscle Nutrition

Platinum Muscle Nutrition was founded by William “Will” Hudgins. His love for health and fitness led him to start-up his own business. He has been providing health and fitness instructions for more than 30 years. His company specializes in sports nutrition; offering a high quality line of sports nutrition products for weight loss, strength and muscle gain and a variety of City Blend smoothies. The company specializes in providing best quality Prohormones, Oral Steroids, Testosterone Boosters and Multivitamins to name a few.



To learn more visit http://www.platinummusclenutrition.com/ or email at PlatinumMuscleNutrition@gmail.com or call (678) 638-0996.



Contact Information: 1880 Braselton Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30043-2863