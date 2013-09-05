Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Platinum Muscle Nutrition offers the best in class Prohormones and Testosterone booster to enhance gym performance. The range of pro hormones they stock fastens the recovery time after a workout, allowing people to train harder than before. Their Testosterone boosters help to increase strength levels, endurance levels and increase the rate of muscle gaining.



Their range of Prohormones acts in unique ways and replenish missing nutrient of the diet, increase protein synthesis in the body which enhances muscle mass. Prohormones like tri-methyl Xtreme can be to increase muscle size and strength, increase energy and to reduce recovery time. They are also used to decrease body fat levels and also as an ingredient of weight-loss.



Their spokesperson speaks about pro hormones, “Here at platinum muscle, we sell nothing but tried and tested pro hormones. Pro hormones are available in one, two or three compounds. Figuring out what prohromone is right for you will depend on both your level of fitness and what your goals are. Different pro hormones and pro hormone compounds do very different things. Here at Platinum Muscle, we have a product to fit everyone’s individual need. There are many different compound combinations in different doses to obtain the above goals. If you are unsure of which pro hormone will fit your need, give us a call and we’ll guide you in the right direction.”



They also offer testosterone boosters, which are also key components in increasing muscle mass, strength and endurance of the body. Their range of selected Oral Steroids is another great product which is a key energy enhancer and plays a critical role in sports such as www.platinummusclenutrition.com eight lifting, body building, and athletics.



About Platinum Muscle Nutrition

Platinum Muscle Nutrition was founded by William “Will” Hudgins. His love for health and fitness led him to start-up his own business. He has been providing health and fitness instruction for more than 30 years. The company specializes in sports nutrition; offering a high quality line of sports nutrition products for weight loss, strength and muscle gain and a variety of City Blend smoothies. The company specializes in providing best quality Pro-hormones, Oral Steroids, Testosterone Boosters and Multivitamins to name a few.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.platinummusclenutrition.com



Contact Information:

1880 Braselton Highway,

Lawrenceville, GA 30043-2863

Email - PlatinumMuscleNutrition@gmail.com