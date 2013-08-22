Platinum Plumbing Expands Its Orange County Services

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Platinum Plumbing, Orange County’s premiere plumbing services, is pleased to announce an increased service area for the benefit of their customers. An expanded service area means less hassle for a customer in need of immediate plumbing repairs or plans for a scheduled appointment.



“We saw a need, and we took it by the reigns,” said Jim Barnes, president of Platinum Plumbing.



Since its beginnings in 2002, Platinum Plumbing has grown significantly. From a single truck and plumber to a fleet of truck and several certified plumbers, Platinum Plumbing has been able to expand services all across Orange County.



“We serve a 50-60 mile radius around Anaheim, CA. We have plumbers serving all of Orange County Including Anaheim, Orange, Irvine, Santa Ana, Fullerton, Yorba Linda, La Harba, Norwalk, Westminster, Cypress, Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Villa Park, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Placentia, Brea, A Buena Park. We service existing customers and look forward to new customers as well,” continued Barnes.



Platinum Plumbing’s website speaks volumes about the company and their customer service. Platinum Plumbing has an extensive list of customers pleased with their work.



“We strive for 100 percent customer satisfaction. If our customers are not happy, we will stay until the job is done,” Barnes said. Platinum Plumbing does both residential and commercial plumbing. Services vary from installation and new construction to repairs. Platinum Plumbing services provide all the general plumbing repairs needed for your home and including the following; Electronic Leak Detection , Hydro-Jetting, Drain Cleaning, Slab Leak. , Water Filtration Installation, Copper Re-Pipes, Recirculation Pumps and more.



As a special feature, you can schedule an appointment online. From absolute emergencies to scheduling later in the week, find the service you need at their website: http://www.platinumplumbers.com



Contact: Jim Barnes, President

Company: Platinum Plumbing

Website: http://www.platinumplumbers.com/

Office: 714-632-7000

Fax: 714-632-7103