Platinum Rapid Funding Group Helps Businesses with Merchant Cash Advances

Uniondale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- Owning a small or medium-sized business can be lucrative when things are going right, but there may also come times where improvements are necessary and the capital isn't present. The solution for this may come in the form of a merchant cash advance from Platinum Rapid Funding Group. They offer alternative financing options to a variety of industries, including transportation, hospitality, auto, and retail businesses. The benefits to this financing option are practically limitless, with a variety of different ways future receivables can be used.



What makes this different from a loan is that approval is not based around assets and other factors, and there is no need for collateralization. Platinum Rapid Funding Group is designed to help small businesses, not cheat them. With that being said, merchant cash advances are presented with minimal risk of losing valuable assets, including the company as a whole, if something happens to go wrong.



Additionally, using a merchant cash advance gives business owners more freedom and access to their future receivables. Companies could be looking at as quick as a 3-4 day turnaround, with a 24-hour turnaround possible in very rare instances. Once the funds have been received, they can be used for whatever areas of the company need to be improved. Whether a business is looking to fund its payroll, replenish its inventory, or pay for new renovations, a merchant cash advance can come in handy.



Business owners looking to build on their company should turn to merchant cash advances right away when they need funds. The team at Platinum Rapid Funding Group offers great rates for small and medium-sized businesses in all verticals and can provide immediate help for any one of them.



To learn more about what merchant cash advances mean for small businesses, contact Platinum Rapid Funding Group today.



About Platinum Rapid Funding Group LTD

Platinum Rapid Funding Group specializes in alternative funding for small and medium-sized businesses in need of immediate access to cash. Their main goal is to help improve these businesses and encourage them to grow with the help of the services they provide, such as merchant cash advances. To learn more about how Platinum Rapid Funding Group can help companies in need of alternative financing options, visit https://www.platinumrapidfunding.com/.