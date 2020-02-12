Platinum Rapid Funding Group LTD Has Been Helping Small Businesses for over a Decade

Uniondale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- There are approximately 30 million small businesses in America, and Platinum Rapid Funding Group has helped thousands of them cover the costs of expansion. The company's owners and founders, Ali and Vincent, both have roots in financial industries. (Ali was a stockbroker, and Vincent had a background as a mortgage broker). Then, when the Great Recession hit in 2008, it prompted Ali and Vincent to start a business to help other impacted companies. The economy made it difficult to start a business, but it also created a demand for the service Platinum Rapid Funding Group LTD provides: alternative funding option for small and medium-sized companies that need capital quickly.



More than a decade later, small businesses are still underrepresented in terms of their options for funding. A lot of business owners find themselves caught in a vicious cycle: banks and traditional loan providers won't agree to give them capital without collateral, but collateral is impossible without money for growth.



That's where merchant cash advances, Platinum Rapid Funding Group's specialty, comes into play. These funds can be used for payrolls, expansion of inventory, increasing marketing efforts, upgrading equipment, or anything else a business requires in order to stay afloat and grow. Unlike loans, there's no collateral required, and the approval process makes it possible to get the needed funds within a matter of days - even within 24 hours in some cases. The payback rate is low and unique to each business, as it is determined by that business's projected future profits.



To learn more, contact Platinum Rapid Funding Group LTD today!



About Platinum Rapid Funding Group LTD

Platinum Rapid Funding Group specializes in alternative funding for small and medium-sized businesses in need of funding within days. Their main goal is to help improve these businesses and encourage them to grow by providing them with access to their future business revenue. To learn more about how Platinum Rapid Funding Group can help companies in need of alternative financing, visit https://www.platinumrapidfunding.com/.