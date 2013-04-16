Platinum Technology Launches IT Help Desk Software Program

North Lincolnshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Companies struggle to improve productivity while providing great customer service. With help desk software available through Platinum Technology, both goals may be achieved easily. "Thanks to the service based three tier technology of this software, high performance remains guaranteed and yet customers won't pay a high price for support," Roger Tatnell, media contact for the software developer, explains.



The it help desk software revolves around a call screen. On this screen, all relevant information may be found quickly and easily. The 'type ahead' technology of the software allows calls to be placed rapidly and, once calls are answered, they can be managed using the screen. "The features of this program allow customers to be served in a timely manner which they will appreciate. Companies love the fact that overall productivity increases thanks to the ease of the program," Mr. Tatnell goes on to say.



Features of this program include fast call logging, active directory, processes and data import. In addition, customers receive a service tier, an overview and monitors, e-mail integration and order and stock tracking. Many other features also come with this program. "Platinum Technology designed this program with customers in mind, understanding exactly what they want and need from help desk software," Mr. Tatnell continues.



In addition to the above features, clients see a call's location and product history along with process details. If a client chooses to turn on ITIL, associated incidents, requests for changes and problems may be viewed from the call screen. "Representatives no longer have to switch between multiple screens. This not only helps to reduce call time, but improves customer satisfaction as questions are answered in a timely manner and concerns addressed with ease," Mr. Tatnell states.



Thanks to a free trial, customers may test this product before buying to ensure it meets their needs. "Platinum Technology visits the customer's site to install the software. Training is provided at no charge and customers may try this program at their convenience. During this trial period, the software is fully functional and clients receive full support. Platinum Technology wants each customer to be completely satisfied and this free trial helps to ensure that is the case," Mr. Tatnell declares.



About Platinum Technology

Founded in 1995, Platinum Technology Ltd. strives to create support software for those in the industry. The software offers stability and performance along with functionality. Previous support software lacked these features. No high pressure or aggressive sales tactics are used as the software sells itself and the development strategy remains customer driven at all times. With annual support, customers always have access to the latest version of the software as all upgrades are included in the charge and all features remain accessible whether customers use them or not.