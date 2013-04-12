WeddingBandsWorld Introduces Free Engraving and Finishing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- WeddingBandsWorld.com gives free engraving service, as it is important to personalize a piece of jewelry to suit a unique style. Company offers a wide range of wedding rings & bands which can be engraved and customized. They also offer personalized inscriptions on the wedding bands and rings free of cost.



While describing, one spokesperson said “We at WeddingBandsWorld understand and consider the importance of your decision while choosing one when you try to go through all the options available spending your precious seconds. This owes to the reason why we try to cater our clients with such a wide array of wedding bands and rings.”



“We ensure that you go on to get wedding band and rings that have the shine and permanence to it just like your marriage and the vows you take. We bring you the best classic, dome and plain wedding bands of all times. Further basting you with flattery, we have for you the wedding rings both plain and contemporary.” He added further.



WeddingBandsWorld.com gives the freedom to browse wedding bands and rings of selected metal e.g. 18k gold, 14k gold, and palladium. Buyers can also choose platinum wedding bands at WeddingBandsWorld which are a popular choice for various obvious reasons. These bands are in fashion, with growing number of couples choosing this dense and rare metal.



Company offers diamond platinum wedding bands, handmade platinum wedding bands, his and her platinum wedding rings set and plain platinum wedding bands, etc. amongst others.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld design and manufacture an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and palladium wedding bands and rings, WeddingBandsWorld is located in the heart of the diamond district in New York City. They have a manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on WeddingBandsWorld.com which allow them to provide high quality rings at affordable prices.



