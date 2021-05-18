Platooning on Highways Market Increasing Demand with Leading Players: Volkswagen, Daimler, Scania, Toyota

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Platooning on Highways Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Platooning on Highways Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Platooning on Highways. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Daimler (Germany),Volkswagen (Germany),NVIDIA (United States),Peloton Technology (United States),Volvo Group (Sweden),Scania (Sweden),Toyota (Japan),Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems (United States),DAF Truck (Netherlands),Continental AG (Germany),IVECO (Italy),MAN Truck & Bus (Germany)



Definition and Brief Overview of Platooning on Highways:

The term vehicle platooning uses radar and vehicle-vehicle communications to form and sustain a close-headway formation between two or more in-lane vehicles. It guides the vehicles both longitudinally and laterally at highway speeds, implying at least Level 2 automation. Each vehicle interconnects with the other vehicles in the platoon. Image sensors can identify a vehicle's surrounding environment and deliver detailed information. Currently, both 2D and 3D image sensors are used in platooning. The number of image sensors used in truck platooning depends on the level of self-sufficiency and the number of trucks involved in the platoon.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Platooning on Highways Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Advancement in Technology and Stringent Vehicle Norms in Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

Interoperability of Truck Platooning Method and Platforms Integrating Connected Technologies

Rising Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Features and Significant Platooning System



Opportunities:

Reducing CO2 Emission and Reduction in Fuel Consumption

Anticipated Changes in the Truck Platoon Business Models



Challenges:

Concerns over Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Regulations



The Global Platooning on Highways Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Car (Heavy Trucks, Light Trucks), Others), Components (Hardware, Service)



Market Insights:

On July 17, 2019 - Peloton Technology Inc., the leading connected and automated vehicle technology company, unveiled its vision for doubling the productivity of drivers through the development of its new Level 4 Automated Following solution.



Merger Acquisition:

On March 12, 2019 - IVECO, FPT Industrial and Nikola Corporation has presented the scope and plans of the joint venture and collaboration agreement established to accelerate industry transformation towards emission neutrality of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks in North America and Europe through the adoption of fuel-cell technology.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



