Play Mr Bean Games - Fun for All Kids as They Can Enjoy Playing Mr Bean Games

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Mr. Bean is a British comedy television programme series of 14 half-hour episodes written by and starring Rowan Atkinson as the title character. Different episodes were also written by Robin Driscoll, Richard Curtis and one by Ben Elton. The pilot episode was broadcast on ITV on 1 January 1990, with the last television episode, "Goodnight Mr. Bean" broadcast on 31 October 1995. The final episode, "Hair by Mr. Bean of London", was a video exclusive released on 15 November 1995, but not broadcast in the UK until 2006.Based on a character originally developed by Atkinson while he was studying for his master's degree at Oxford University, the series follows the exploits of Mr. Bean, described by Atkinson as "a child in a grown man's body", in solving various problems presented by everyday tasks and often causing disruption in the process. Bean rarely speaks, and the largely physical humour of the series is derived from his interactions with other people and his unusual solutions to situations. The series was influenced by physical performers such as Jacques Tati and comic actors from silent films.During its five-year run, the series gained large UK audience figures, including 18.74 million for the 1991 episode "The Trouble With Mr. Bean". The series has been the recipient of a number of international awards, including the Rose d'Or. The show has been sold in 245 territories worldwide, and has inspired an animated cartoon spin-off and two feature films.



Mr Bean Game is on his wackiest adventure yet and he’s inviting you along for the ride. Teddy’s been kidnapped by a mysterious villain, and Mr Bean needs your help to find the ransom 1,000 cat biscuits! This action-packed comedy game is based on the smash hit animated TV series and stars all Mr Bean’s famous friends and foes, including his beloved Irma Gobb and Scrapper, the mischievous moggy!



