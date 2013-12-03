Play Station 4 (PS 4) Review: How Sony Denied Access Millions of PSN Users Revealed

Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- A review of the new Play station 4 has revealed how Sony locked out millions of the Play station network users from accessing most of the basic features on its site.



Reputable review site games n guide reveals the same problem millions of North American users experienced when servers were jam packed as they tried to play their new play station 4 games, leaving many unable to access it is happening again following the Europe and the U.K release.



Those who had intended to Buy PS 4 or upgrade their existing consoles had to wait as features such as 'redeem voucher' functionality whilst we investigate further. Unfortunately this means that money cards, product vouchers, PlayStation Plus vouchers, PS3-PS4 upgrade vouchers and any other vouchers for digital content were suspended on the P S 4 wiki website.



However, the company has apologized promising a fix soon and studies have shown that sales of the play station 4 continues to rise with over a million games sold on the first day of release in North America. Following the P S 4 release date in Europe, these figures are estimated to triple and grow exponentially.



A user and blogger from New York (the street) who bought the game on Black Friday has revealed that the Play station 4 may be out of stock for now.



This shows that the newly released play station 4 out beats its rival from Microsoft and despite the initial challenges, people still have a greater experience and will buy wherever they see a P S 4 for sale on sites like Amazon where it is believed to be in stock.



Have you bought a Sony play station 4? What was your experience?



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