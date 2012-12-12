Playa Del Carmen Business Owners Host Zumbathon for Charity

Playa del Carmen, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- On Friday December 14, 2012 BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors and FurnitureMEX will host a Holiday Zumbathon to support the efforts of Christmas Dreams Playa. This fun community event will take place in the sports facility located on Av. 20 and CTM, beginning at 6:00pm and ending at 9:00pm.



“We have invited Zumba instructors from around the world to participate in this Zumba marathon which we hope will become and annual event.”said Zumbathon organizer Mary Martinez “The cost to participate is just 25 mn because we want everyone to be able to join in the fun! 100% of the funds collected are going to the charity.”



Since 2000, a group of kind-hearted Playa del Carmen residents has helped local non-profits connect with those who need a little extra attention during the Holiday season. In years past, this group has helped organize the collection and distribution of thousands of Christmas presents for disadvantaged and special needs children. The group also provides warm blankets and essential non-perishable food items for at risk families and vulnerable elders in the community. During the 2011 Holiday season, over $86,000 mn worth of presents, school supplies and essentials were distributed by Christmas Dreams Playa.



BuyPlaya and FurnitureMEX staff will be on hand receiving donations of toys, warm blankets and non-perishable food items to distribute to Playa del Carmen’s most disadvantaged families. For more information about the event and how you can contribute to Christmas Dreams visit the Zumbathon for Charity Facebook event page.



About BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors

BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors, established in 2007, is a family owned and operated Riviera Maya real estate agency, located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. BuyPlaya provides comprehensive Brokerage Services for vacation homebuyers and investors from the United States, Canada and across the globe. The team of professional, multi-lingual agents has a complete knowledge of Playa del Carmen real estate and properties for sale in Playacar, Puerto Aventuras, Akumal and Tulum.



Media Contact:

Lisa Juliot -Marketing Director

518-250-1269 US/CA

984-803-2487 MX

Lisa@BuyPlaya.com