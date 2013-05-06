Playa Del Carmen Real Estate Buy Playa Wins Top Video Channel

Playa Del Carmen, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The video channel for BuyPlaya Advisors in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico Was Officially Designated as the top video channel for "Playa Del Carmen Real Estate" in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The feedback of a current web-based ballot from which respondents were prompted to reveal their vote for top video channel about "Playa Del Carmen real estate" yielded what some are likely to say was a extremely predictable outcome, the real estate experts at www.playadelcarmen-real-estate.com were chosen much more than any other recognized name in the Playa Del Carme, Mexico area.



The opinion poll and eventually, the naming of best video channel for "Playa Del Carmen Real Estate" was initiated because of an intense discussion started about just which video channel in Playa Del Carmen would essentially be able to make a claim to that title. In an effort to maintain the ballot impartial to all locals, the ballot was created on-line and the winner was picked by area residents independently. Immediately after introducing the online vote, there was a ferocious competition for the title of the best video channel for "Playa Del Carmen Real Estate", but after the results were in, there was a clear and indisputable winner of the desired title. After the opinion poll ended, youtube.com/buyplaya was presented as the accepted top "Playa Del Carmen Real Estate" video channel for Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.



Local residents questioned about the ballot seemed to have split reactions to Buy Playa Advisors making a claim of the highly sought after title, varying from utter disbelief that one video channel could be so very popular, to complete agreement over the choice local residents had decided upon.



Playa Del Carmen Real Estate video channel was most likely established as the top rated video channel in Playa Del Carmen by area residents in large part as a result of the hard work owner Rob and Michele Kinnon have achieved through top notch video presentation and customer satisfaction. As a recognized Playa Del Carmen real estate broker that focuses on all foreign investors claiming the formal title was not surprising to a good sized majority of those individuals who took part.



After the results were in, Kinnon was cited as stating "To be frank, I didn't even know that there was a survey being carried out at all. I'm pleasantly surprised that many people in Playa Del Carmen visit our video channel". Mr. Kinnon was also mentioned declaring "I work hard on providing good quality property vidoes, and am seriously ecstatic about what we have taking place in 2013. Hearing that people here have actually identified us as best 'Playa Del Carmen real estate' video channel is not just an honor, additionally it is a privilege. Thanks a ton to all residents that took part in the vote".



