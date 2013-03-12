Playboy TV Crowns the Man - Michael Ian Vargo Won Playboy TV's Reality Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- On February 2, 2013 Michael Ian Vargo won Playboy TV's newest reality show "The Man" Tournament of Champions Finale! A Playboy TV provocative reality dating show: The Man, where self-proclaimed “Casanovas” who are convinced they are God’s gift to even the most insatiable women, are put to the real test to prove that they, indeed, should be crowned, “The Man”. The show consist of three rounds: An introduction kiss, stimulating game, and spending alone time in the bedroom with two gorgeous female judges. After the intimate and final round in the bedroom "the close", the judges would discuss and crown “The Man” for that episode. It gets exciting when Playboy TV had 'The Man of Men' Tournament of Champions' finale where one winner from each episode went head-to-head and was crowned 'The Man of Men.'



Vargo used charm, patience, and persistence to win “The Man” Finale being the very first man to be given two trophies that look like Iron Man. His newest project that just released is a Harlem Shake with the Centennial Hills Senior Citizens. Now in the works is a reality show based off of the storage units and pawn shops, but on a grander scale. Vargo is looking to endorse the proper company that he can help take to a new level.



This is not his first rodeo! Vargo has been seen in John Dahlback's music video "One Last Ride," which was played in clubs throughout the world; the Miss USA Diamond Nexus commercial featuring Rima Fakih and Alyssa Campanella, and the face of Suitjamas that have been made famous by Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother.



Harlem Shake: http://youtu.be/9EOljN0BTnM

Demo Reel: http://youtu.be/vyIY046R_v4

Facebook Fan Page: www.facebook.com/VegasVargo



For Interview with “The Man”

Contact Mary Belloto: 702-449-6729

29 Montelago Blvd Suite 450

Henderson NV 89011



For more information please visit http://www.themiv.com/