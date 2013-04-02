Player Pictures Offers Sports Photo Information for Fans, Collectors

Evansville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- It’s the time of the year when the sports fan’s TV gets a workout. A harmonic convergence of the sports seasons is underway. College basketball’s Final Four. The NBA and NHL seasons are heading toward the playoffs. Baseball season is opening up. Fans are looking to grab permanent reminders of some of those great moments captured by photographers throughout the seasons. One website is giving them a place to learn a little more about buying sports images from the past and present.



The website Player Pictures offers articles on buying and collecting sports photos and posters so buyers can get an idea of what's available and plan accordingly. The site has links to pictures and photos from both current times and greats from the past if you’re looking for sports photos for sale.



“Great sports photographs and posters are a really inexpensive way to collect sports memorabilia," said Player Pictures' Richard Mueller. "There are classic photographs of athletes from every era you can own for under $10."



From vintage sports photographs of Bobby Orr flying prone across the ice after his goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs to Pete Maravich and his floppy socks to a Blake Griffin poster that shows him dunking over an opponent, this is the time of year when those memories are made. Many fans seek out photographs of the great Celtics teams of the 1960s featuring Red Auerbach’s victory cigar. Lakers fans love the magnetic images of a young Magic Johnson. Some baseball fans collect signed photos of Hall of Famers or hang images of their favorite ballparks on an office wall. Spring practice means a spike in the sale of college football posters like the colorful shots of a young Clay Matthews at USC or a panoramic view of legendary Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.



Player Pictures also features an article on those vintage sports images, some of which can be very valuable. The site explains the various types of photos available and which ones are highly sought after by collectors.



As the quality of photographic technology improves, many of the images are simply stunning. Taken from a variety of angles with lenses that make you feel as if you were there, they have spawned an industry all their own. Through a partnership with Replay Photos, Player Pictures also offers links to ‘fresh as the day’s headlines’ NASCAR, NBA, NCAA and other great sports photos at reasonable prices.



