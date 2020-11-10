Player Tracking Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants ChyronHego, KINEXON, Stats Perform

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Global Player Tracking Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Some of the key players profiled in the report are Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Catapult Sports (Australia), STATSports Group (Ireland), KINEXON (Germany), ChyronHego Corporation (United States), Advansys d.o.o. (Solvenia), Stats Perform (United States), PlayGineering Ltd., (Latvia), Sonda Sports Ltd. (Poland) and Johan Sports (Netherlands). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Q-Track Corporation (United States), Sports Performance Tracking (Australia) and Xampion (Finland).



The player tracking market is estimated to rise during the forecasted year because of the growing sports industry, and increasing advancement in technology used for player tracking. To maintain the record of the players related to one's performance, health fraud, etc. the market is expected to see the possible growth. The player tracking delivers the players monitoring data in real-time, the trend for the 3D position monitoring is rising both for indoor and outdoor purpose. The tracking data can even measure the things happening off the ball, spacing, the movement and the team formation of the players. It is can be done through devices and application systems such as wearable devices, optical device, and software.



Market Drivers

- With increased training and gameplay, intensity can lead to an increased chance of injury rates. This needs to be predicted and prevented by constant monitoring of the patterns of athletes which is driving the demand for technologies used for these purposes. Whether the player is overtraining or they are doing anything wrong while playing which can affect their health and their on-field performance.



Market Trend

- The Emerging Internet of Things (IoT) is Providing Better Communication and Interaction in the Sports industry for Required Improvements. Full Automation in Performance Tracking, Fraud Detection and Other Status of Players During an Activity is Advancing the Sports Industry. It is Using Real-Time Intelligence that Reflects Everything Quickly and Smartly.



Restraints

- Technological Errors wit Player Tracking



Opportunities

- The Constant Transformation and Technological Advancements in Sports Industries are Leveling up the Player Tracking Market

- The Surging Demand for 3D Player Tracking Technology

- Rising Investments in Sports Infrastructure and Sponsorships



Challenges

- Limited Functionality of GPS Tracking of Players

- Intense Competition with So Many Players in the Market



The Player Tracking market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up



The Player Tracking market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Player Tracking Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Player Tracking Market

The report highlights Player Tracking market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Player Tracking, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Player Tracking Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Player Tracking Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Player Tracking Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Player Tracking Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Player Tracking Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Wearables Player Tracking, Optical Player Tracking, Application Based Player Tracking, Others), Application (On-Field Player Tracking, Off Field Player Tracking), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (GPS Tracking, Sensor, RFID Technology, Others))

5.1 Global Player Tracking Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Player Tracking Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Player Tracking Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Player Tracking Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Player Tracking Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Player Tracking Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



