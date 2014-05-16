Playford Games Introduces Historical Dimension in Games

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Like many great games, Moral Conflict by Playford Games includes historical information that enhances the play experience and offers an educational component. However, Moral Conflict goes beyond the usual historical game standard by integrating alternative outcomes based on player choices.



Edmund Burke said "Those who don't know history are destined to repeat it."



While this may be true in a literal sense, Moral Conflict, a team strategy board game offered by Playford Games, gives players a chance to rewrite history every time they play. Not only does Moral Conflict as seen at www.playfordgames.com provide quality problem-based learning opportunities; the game also goes beyond the parameters of traditional historical games by offering players the chance to change the outcome of historical events based on their moral choices and actions.



Unlike many other games, Moral Conflict war strategy games as seen at http://playfordgames.com/find-games can offer players multi-dimensional play including strategy, negotiation, warfare, economic development, technology race and moral value. Players incorporate their existing knowledge of history but can also make alternative choices based on the game play and their own beliefs and interests. For example, while Germany may start out at the lower moral path given their aggression in the Second World War, its player could choose to make peace and win world dominance through trade and economic development. Depending on the moral character of the player, any number of outcomes is possible.



The Moral Conflict series of games includes aspects of real history. Moral Conflict 1939, 1940 and 1941 recreate the world in the year denoted on the title of the game during the time of the Second World War. These problem-solving games as seen at http://playfordgames.com/play-to-win are designed to challenge players on a much deeper level than typical historical board games.



Players have a chance to witness the “what happens if…” scenario playing out as they apply different moral values to their power in the game play. As new world orders emerge, they reflect on the power of decisions in the course of history and in their personal lives.



About Playford Games

Playford Games is a company dedicated to providing serious game players with challenging board games that engage every level of thought and action. The Moral Conflict series of board games has been tried and shown to be a favorite of gamers everywhere.



For More Information:

Eunice Lin

16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 218

Huntington Beach, California 92649

(949) 791-7928

eunice@playfordgames.com

http://www.playfordgames.com