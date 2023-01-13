Playground Equipment Market to Increase by $2.01 Billion from 2021 to 2025

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Playground equipment is an ever-expanding market that is forecast to achieve significant growth over the next couple of years. Research has found that there was a negative impact on the market in the post-COVID era but there are also many factors that are having a positive influence on growth. For example, growing urbanisation globally is a big driver for market growth and this is not something that is likely to recede any time soon. Increasingly, populations are moving from rural habitation to urban or semi-urban areas - population growth and urbanisation are expected to add 2.5 billion people in urban and semi-urban areas by 2050. As a result, the demand for playground equipment, such as school playground equipment, continues to rise. And it's this that is driving the market to increase by $2.01 billion up to 2025.



Another key driver of the growth in the playground equipment market is the consumer preference for convenience. Playgrounds offer a great environment for children to be active and explore while parents do office or household work. In an educational environment, school playground equipment provides a space where children can enhance classroom learning, acquire social skills and also start to gain physical confidence. This is an incredibly competitive market and there are many different players looking to gain prominence both for school playground equipment and playground equipment in general.



Playtop is one of those companies that is heavily influenced by the growth in the market for playground equipment. The type of surfacing that is provided to support playground equipment is a vital part of the process of creating a resilient and engaging space. Without high quality surfacing, investment in school playground equipment etc is wasted. Poor surfacing can deteriorate quickly, be unsafe or simply not provide the level of performance or aesthetic appeal that is required. The vital nature of safety surfacing, especially for school playground equipment, is one of the reasons why Playtop has gone from strength to strength ever since the business first began in the 1970s.



The team at Playtop has more than 40 years experience in creating sustainable surfacing to support school playground equipment, as well as other playground equipment. Today, the company is the world's leading rubber safety surfacing provider and has been an innovative pioneer in the world of wet pour surfacing. This has resulted in a collaboration with the sports giant Nike, which has seen old sports shoes reused and recycled into sustainable surfacing that is now used in sports areas and MUGAs worldwide. Nike Grind is a tough and long-lasting solution that is highly durable and has helped Playtop to build on its mission for sustainability and a more environmentally friendly approach to playground surfacing. Sustainability is a key commitment for Playtop and has been since the business began. The company is the market leader in the industry and has worked tirelessly over the years to keep uncovering technological and sustainable solutions.



About Playtop

Playtop is a World leading supplier of sustainable, environmentally friendly, innovative and high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces

Playtop operates in the UK and Denmark, with offices in Newark and Odense. Since 1977, Playtop has as a successful, World class and fully integrated state of the art tyre recycler, been transforming truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products, and has over five decades continued to revolutionise the industry. https://playtop.com/gallery



Group Marketing Manager, Paolo Morena, comments, "Playtop is a team of dedicated, passionate and knowledgeable professionals, who through a global network of exclusive Playtop Licensees, are determined to Inspire Uniqueness around the world."

