Playground Maps Launches New Blog

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Playground Maps, a design firm specializing in innovative Illustrated Maps, has launched a new blog on its official website, PlaygroundMaps.com.



The professionally written blog will provide users with regular updates about the company, its services and specialties, past projects, and more relevant information. It was launched in order to engage both existing and potential clients, who increasingly utilize the internet for such specialized services.



Indeed, the blog is part of a wider effort on the part of Playground Maps to expand its online presence and make its services more accessible through this popular medium. To that end, PlaygoundMaps.com features numerous other functions and sections for the convenience of its clients.



These include a guide to a variety of custom map designs, an interactive portfolio of past projects (which allows clients to explore the maps), a detailed background on the company and its personnel, and much more. The website is newly built and expertly designed to facilitate navigability and user friendliness.



In light of the growing importance of the internet as a tool for business growth, both the blog and the overall website will likely be a vital asset to Playground Maps.



About Playground Maps

Founded in 1999 by Matthew Krieger, Playground Maps is the premier provider of unique and functional maps. The firm’s signature service is to provide clients with a creative approach to map-making that appeals to a mass audience while simultaneously boosting marketing and visibility. The wide variety of maps it produces include public municipal transit maps, promotional/event maps, wedding maps, city maps, hotel and resort maps, and more.



Playground Maps’ wide list of clients has included Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Best Buy, Best Western, the City of Aventura, and the City of Sunny Isles Beach.