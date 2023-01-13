Playground Surfaces Material Market Set for Huge Growth Globally

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- The global market for playground surfaces material has experienced significant growth in recent years. By the end of 2017, the market was already valued at $3.73 billion. However, this looks set to explode to $5.85 billion by the end of 2026. The increase in value represents growth of 1.5 times in just under a decade. This is a market that has shown significant activity, as well as plenty of innovation, as organisations working globally have sought to improve the options that are on offer as playground surfaces materials, as well as how these impact in terms of sustainability and durability. It's a market that includes a wide range of different materials, including synthetic turf, wood chips, sand and rubber, among many others. Key requirements forplayground surfaces are that they are easy to use and comfortable while also adhering to vital safety standards.



There are some areas in the world where demand for playground surfaces material is helping to drive up the increase in the size of the global market. Europe and China are two such areas where demand continues to rise. In fact, together these two regions will make up around two fifths of the global market by 2026. There are a number of factors that are driving up the need for more playground surfaces materials worldwide. These include demand for artificial turf for various sports pitches globally and the necessity of prioritising water conservation and ensuring that sports can still be played in unfavourable conditions (which can be tough on natural turf).



The growth in the global market for playground surfaces material is something that Abacus has experienced first hand, as the business has expanded its audience to cater to demand. Abacus specialises in safety surfaces that offer a wide range of options for playgrounds so that they can be enjoyed and used with peace of mind. Options can be tailored to the specific needs of the project, whether that is a public playground or a play area for a school or a nursery. The team at Abacus is the largest installer of safety surfacing in the UK, with a broad spectrum of experience in helping to ensure that every project gets the right type of playground surfaces material. As Abacus has such a broad range of experience, the team is always able to design solutions that meet the needs of any project and installation criteria.



Each installation that is carried out by Abacus is handled by a team of specialist, CRB checked employees to ensure client peace of mind. Abacus comes highly accredited and the business sustains a membership of a number of professional bodies and organisations to ensure that only the latest and most innovative safety surfacing practices are in use. The team offers the full range of surfaces, including artificial grass or bonded rubber mulch as well as wetpour. Plus, there are lots of options to create a unique and engaging playground experience, including 3D animals for a play surface.



Director of Operations, Bill Worthington, comments, "At Abacus we offer expert advice coupled with an efficient service. What sets us apart from the competition due to our strong position within the industry is an ability to offer top quality installations at competitive prices. Also we pride ourselves on our ability to get out and help when contracts are in design/development stage and guide our clients through to successful completion of projects. We firmly believe that what we do reflects on you the customer, with that in mind we take every job, no matter how small, very seriously and are very proud of what we do."

