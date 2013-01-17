Playpiano Offers Free 39-Week Online Course on Piano Chords Titled How Chords Can Jazz Up Your Piano Playing

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The piano lessons division of PlayPiano.com is announcing a free 50-part online course titled “How Piano Chords Can Jazz Up Your Piano Playing!”.



The free online course is for everybody from seasoned piano players to people who don't know Middle C from Tweedle Dee but want to learn all about and how to use piano chords.



Subscribers will receive an e-mail every few days that will direct them to a full-color full-sound web page that will demonstrate how easy and fun chords can be. Some lessons will use audio and some will use video, but all lessons included full-color photos of chords as they are played on the piano keyboard.



Some of the topics included are: Major chords, minor chords, diminished chords, augmented chords, 7th chords, 9th chords, 11th chords, 13th chords, suspensions, the Circle of Keys, the 12-bar blues, and 39 others.



Subscribing is as easy as going to http://www.playpiano.com/pianolessons.htm.



A sample of what the online course is like can be seen at http://www.playpiano.com/101-tips/3-major-chords.htm.



About PlayPiano.com

PlayPiano.com was accidentally started in 1965 by a hungry young piano player who started putting his piano lessons on paper for friends and acquaintances. Those papers turned into booklets and then books. When cassettes came along he recorded his books on to them, and when video made its’ appearance, he started demonstrating various piano techniques on video. He now offers over 500 different piano courses on video and CD and DVD, as well as providing the free 50-part e-mail newsletter on piano chords to a growing list of some 40,000 subscribers.



CONTACT: Duane Shinn

Telephone: 541-664-7052

duane@playpiano.com