Playskool Sesame Street Big Hugs Elmo, Now a Top Favorite

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Elmo, the most lovable character on Sesame Street is now a part of the newest most popular toy collection. This new toy is unlike a normal toy as it interacts with the kid as if he were real. What makes playing with Playskool Sesame Street Big Hugs Elmo fun is the fact that it plays along no matter what the kid is doing.



The most adorable feature of this toy is that it hugs back whenever it receives a hug. Children simply love tagging along Elmo wherever they go. And, not just that; Elmo when placed down pretends to be sleepy and also sings a lullaby. For kids who are looking for a joyful companion, this is just the most adorable gift ever.



Playskool Sesame Street Big Hugs Elmo was launched just a couple of months back but, in a short span of time he has become a favorite among kids and parents. It is also this reason why many parents are considering including him as part of the Christmas shopping. But, for those who don’t quite know what the benefits and features of this toy are, the website http://bighugselmotoyreviews.com/ is here to help.



This website as claimed by parents gives the most comprehensive explanation on what the toy does and how it can benefit children. But, more than that one thing that parents have found to be very helpful are the Playskool Sesame Street Big Hugs Elmo Reviews. These reviews talks about everything the customer needs to know before he or she makes the purchase.



Elmo has become a household name and this toy just brings the character alive. To know more and get the toy for less, you can visit the website. http://bighugselmotoyreviews.com/



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