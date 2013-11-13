New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The date of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals is fast approaching and the website Weekly Price Deals brings all details about the PlayStation 4 console deal that any online video gamer would never want to miss. The forthcoming PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013 could be a great treat for any gamer who is an ardent fan of PlayStation games. This Wireless Controller is the top PS4 accessory that helps users to enjoy a multi-player game with a great satisfaction.



PlayStation is often considered as the most powerful gaming console introduced by Sony way back in 1984, and its PlayStation 4 comes with some amazing features that every gamer loves it. Now, one can have an extra controller for an amazing multi-player gaming experience and the forthcoming Black Friday Deals gives gamers an opportunity to grab a PS4 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller at an amazing discounted price.



The website Weekly Price Deals details out the features of this PS4 controller for the benefit of their readers and recommends this deal for having fun-filled gaming sessions. Recently, Sony has made some improvements in it and has added multi-touch screen and clickable touchpad that make this controller more desirable among the gamers. Realizing its importance for the modern gamers, the website has included its valuable details on the website for the readers. According to the website, it can multiply a player’s online gaming experience and thus one must grab it trough the forthcoming Black Friday Deals.



According to the website, Sony has modified the shape and size as well of this PS4 controller which allows gamers to enjoy a better control with an enhanced precision. There are several added features that make this PS4 accessory as the best bet for the forthcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. All gamers can learn more about the controller by visiting the website http://www.weeklypricedeals.com/playstation-4-dualshock-4-wireless-controller-black-friday-cyber-monday-deals-2013/.



About Weekly Price Deals

The website Weekly Price Deals brings a host of deals for the online shoppers. The website offers information about discount deals on popular products and help people to purchase those products in a cost-effective manner. They keep updating the website with new deals from time to time. One can read articles related to various deals that are introduced for the modern consumers from time to time.



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