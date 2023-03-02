Playtop Offer Playtop Sports Surfacing Solutions Designed for Multi-Purpose Activity Courts and Leisure Areas

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- Playtop, a popular playground surfacing installer, offers Playtop sports surfacing solutions for multi-purpose activity courts and leisure areas. The surfaces are designed for various sports and activities, including but not limited to basketball, volleyball, tennis, and many more. These surfaces are made of a combination of materials, such as rubber and synthetic turf, to ensure a versatile and durable playing surface. They help ensure that the chosen surface meets the facility's and its users' specific needs and requirements.



The surfaces are made of top-quality materials, providing excellent cushioning and shock absorption functionalities to prevent injuries and slips. The surface solutions they provide have features including grip, durability, low maintenance, and many more. When installing the surfacing, they consider various factors such as the type of sport or activity, the location (indoor or outdoor), and the level of play (recreational or professional). Schools and playground owners looking to install Playtop sports surfacing solutions can check Playtop's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Playtop Sports Surfacing is a durable rubber surface designed especially for sport in mind, with anti-slip properties and developed to minimise the risk of moss and algae growth. The surface should be installed onto a walkway system to achieve optimum drainage results. The surface is best installed onto concrete or asphalt to achieve the best rebound properties, particularly for basketball. The surface can also be installed onto the Playtop base layer used in playground surfacing."



Playtop is one of the UK's most popular suppliers of school playground equipment. The company is committed to growing into the future and giving opportunities to young people in their local area. The organisation prides itself in offering great value products and professional and friendly customer service to ensure each client has a positive experience.



About Playtop

Playtop is one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable, environment-friendly, innovative, high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For over 40 years, the company has been leading the way with impact-absorbing play surfacing. They have a successful, world-class and fully integrated state-of-the-art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are entirely safe to use. Their plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres annually due to their high environmental and safety standards conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol.



For more information, please visit https://www.playtop.co.uk/



