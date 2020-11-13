Playtop Offers Anti-Slip Playtop Sport Court Surface Best Suited for Areas of Physical Activity

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- A pioneering supplier of rubber safety surfacing solutions, Playtop offers anti-slip Playtop sport court surfaces that are best suited for areas of physical activity. With the court surfaces, people of all sizes and abilities can shape themselves into what they can become. Their custom engineered design offer low skin abrasiveness of all court surfaces and eliminates all cuts and grazes that occur on other sports surfaces. They assist you in constructing the perfect surface based on your sport, budget, the environment surrounding the court, and the degree of specialism. The sport courts they provide don't require much maintenance and can be easily cleaned after use by regular leaf blowing and jet washing. Their sport court has a plethora of benefits for players including:



- Durable

- Suitable for many sports

- High performance

- Water permeable

- Easy to maintain without the use of chemicals

- Slip-resistant

- Friction tested



Playtop is one of the most sought after suppliers of playground surfaces in the UK. The organisation's plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres per year to create environment-friendly high-quality products. The organisation has a team of dedicated, passionate, and knowledgeable professionals, who through a global network of exclusive Playtop Licensees, are determined to Inspire Uniqueness around the world.



Talking about their Playtop sport court, one of the representatives from the company stated, "At Playtop we believe that social activity is just as important as physical activity but also that one does not exclude the other. With the attractive and flexible Playtop Sport Court surface we encourage the combination of social and physical activity both on and off the court creating a fun and inspiring recreational environment. Playtop Sport Court is a high quality rubber surface designed for multiple recreational sports and leisure activities."



About Playtop

Playtop is the world leading supplier of sustainable, environment friendly, innovative and high quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For more than 40 years, Playtop has been leading the way with impact absorbing play surfacing. Playtop has a successful, world class and fully integrated state of the art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are completely safe to use. Our plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres per year and due to our high environmental and safety standards, only and exclusively whole European truck and bus casings conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol are accepted for recycling.



For more information, please visit: https://www.playtop.com/



Contact Details



Head Office

Playtop Licensing Limited

Jessop Way

Newark

Nottinghamshire

UK

NG24 2ER

Tel +44 (0) 1636 642461

Mob +45 20 68 42 82

E-mail info@playtop.com



Regional Office

Playtop Licensing Limited

Scandinavian Office

Sverigesgade 16, 4

5000 Odense C

Denmark

Tel +45 20 68 42 82

E-mail info@playtop.com