Playtop Offers Nike Grind Safety Surfacing Solutions Recycling Nike Sports Shoes Into Colourful Surfacing

Newark, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2023 -- Playtop, a well-established supplier of playground surfaces, offers Nike Grind safety surfacing solutions recycling Nike sports shoes into colourful surfacing. The surfacing is designed to provide a safe, durable, and sustainable surface for outdoor play and activity. The surface is made from recycled Nike sports shoes, ground up and processed into a consistent texture. The surfacing solutions are designed to absorb impact and reduce the risk of injury from falls and other accidents. The surfacing offers a safe, durable, and sustainable outdoor play and activity option.



Made from highly durable material, the surface can withstand heavy use and extreme weather conditions. The surfaces provide excellent shock absorption and impact resistance, making them ideal for areas where children may be playing or falling. Their surfacing makes it a perfect choice for organisations and individuals looking to reduce their environmental impact while providing a safe and functional outdoor space. Playground owners and schools looking to install Nike Grind safety surfacing solutions can check out Playtop's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Nike Grind Safety Surfacing offers a unique environmentally friendly product, high performance and durable. A unique mix of recycled Nike Rubber Trainers and EPDM Rubber, top course rubber, provides a tougher, longer-lasting and more durable surface finish than a standard SBR Wetpour Rubber surface. Nike Grind is used where a tough, long-lasting solution is required and used often within Sports Courts and Multi-Use Games Areas."



Playtop is one of the UK's most renowned providers of surfacing solutions. The company has vast experience, working with customers in almost every industry and providing an extensive range of solutions. The organisation uses state-of-the-art machinery and constantly works with laboratories to analyse and formulate new compounds. The company assists you from the design stage, solving production issues, selecting the right material, and helping bring concepts to life.



About Playtop

Playtop is one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable, environment-friendly, innovative, high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For over 40 years, the company has been leading the way with impact-absorbing play surfacing. They have a successful, world-class and fully integrated state-of-the-art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are entirely safe to use. Their plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres annually due to their high environmental and safety standards conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol.



