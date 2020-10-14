Playtop Offers Playground Surfacing Solutions for Playgrounds and Multi-Purpose Activity Courts

Newark, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- A well-established supplier of outdoor playground surfaces, Playtop offers playground surfacing solutions for children's playgrounds and multi-purpose activity courts. The company supplies fully tested, high quality safety surfaces that are developed for children's playgrounds and are colourful, flexible and comfortable. The surfaces they supply have a unique topcoat that provides improved slip resistance and minimises the risk of growth of moss and algae. The attractive and multifunctional recreational surface can be installed onto existing concrete or asphalt if they are in a good condition. The surfaces they provide can assist in sports as well, for example, a great rebound for a game of basketball, etc. The Playtop surfaces offer a plethora of benefits including:



- Durability

- Suitability for many sports

- High strength

- Water permeability

- Easy to maintain without using chemicals



For more than 40 years, Playtop has been offering the highest quality surfacing solutions for children's playgrounds. The company provides a variety of playground surfaces including Playtop sport court, Playtop walkways & paths, Playtop aquatic, Playtop spheres, Playtop 3D animals & 2D graphics, and more. The organisation's plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres per year to create environment friendly high quality products. The company has built up an international network of 40 licensee partners who now market and install the Playtop system in over 60 countries around the world.



Talking further about their playground surfacing services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We provide an innovative and durable rubber surfacing for multi-purpose activity courts and leisure areas. At Playtop we believe that social activity is just as important as physical activity but also that one does not exclude the other. With the attractive and flexible Playtop Sport Court surface we encourage the combination of social and physical activity both on and off the court creating a fun and inspiring recreational environment."



About Playtop

Playtop is a world leading supplier of sustainable, environment friendly, innovative and high quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For more than 40 years, Playtop has been leading the way with impact absorbing play surfacing. Playtop has a successful, world class and fully integrated state of the art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are completely safe to use. Our plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres per year and due to our high environmental and safety standards, only and exclusively whole European truck and bus casings conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol are accepted for recycling.



For more information, please visit: https://www.playtop.com/



