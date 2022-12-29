Playtop Offers Playtop Playground Surfacing Solutions for All Outdoor Playgrounds and Recreational Spaces

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2022 -- Playtop, a well-established supplier of playground surfaces, offers Playtop playground surfacing solutions for all outdoor playgrounds and recreational spaces. They help create a safe environment for kids to play on without the worry of them hurting themselves when running around or playing on equipment. Their team has completed numerous installations of safe play area flooring, synthetic sports pitches, and multi-use game areas in a range of designs and sizes. Their designs include roadways, hopscotches, colourful animals, and educational games that children can interact with during active play.



They provide a range of high-quality flooring and surfacing products that can transform tired asphalt or muddy grassed areas into clean, safe spaces for children to play. With their outdoor surfacing solutions, you can quickly turn your playground areas into outdoor classrooms, an adventure playground, or an extended area to run around. They offer complete surface installation services and fully trained installers, ensuring your surface complies with British and European standards. Playground owners and schools looking to install Playtop playground surfacing can go to Playtop's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Playtop wet pour surfacing is created from rubber granules and polyurethane binders. The base layer is made from recycled tyre rubber with a top layer of colourful EPDM rubber granules. Offering a continuous smooth surface with porous properties. Laid by hand, the recycled rubber for play area surfaces can be used to create colourful designs in various shapes and can be installed onto a built-up base or on the existing asphalt."



Playtop is one of the UK's most popular suppliers of school playground equipment. The company is committed to growing into the future and giving opportunities to young people in their local area. The organisation prides itself in offering great value products and professional and friendly customer service to ensure each client has a positive experience.



About Playtop

Playtop is one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable, environment-friendly, innovative, high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For over 40 years, the company has been leading the way with impact-absorbing play surfacing. They have a successful, world-class and fully integrated state-of-the-art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are entirely safe to use. Their plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres annually due to their high environmental and safety standards conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol.



