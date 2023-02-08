Playtop Offers Playtop Walkaway Surfacing Solutions Perfect for Year-Round Use

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Playtop, a leading supplier of playground surfacing solutions, offers Playtop walkaway surfacing solutions that are perfect for year-round use. The surfaces they provide are available in a variety of styles and textures and can be used to create a unique look for patios, driveways, and walkways. Their products can be installed quickly, so your walkway, patio, or driveway can be ready for use in no time. Even, durable and attractive, the surface products are available in a variety of colours and styles, allowing for a custom look that fits any outdoor space.



Their solutions are made from a combination of concrete, asphalt, and recycled materials, providing an environmentally friendly option that is also durable and long-lasting. The surfaces they install are easy to maintain and clean, making them an excellent choice for any outdoor space. Their surfacing solutions are ideal for wet conditions and can be used to create a slip-resistant surface, and stone can provide a unique and attractive look. Playground owners looking to install Playtop walkaway surfacing solutions can check out Playtop's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We provide sustainable and highly porous surfacing for walkways, paths and urban decorative spaces. Playtop Walkways are created from a rubber-wearing course which is available in a wide range of colours to create a decorative, highly resistant surface. The surface is permeable and suitable for year-round use, so whether this is for a Golf course walkway, building entrance space and surround or any rural or urban environment, this noise-reducing surface can complement your site."



Playtop is one of the most well-renowned providers of surfacing solutions in the UK. The company has a vast wealth of experience, working with customers in almost every industry and providing an extensive range of different solutions. The organisation uses state-of-the-art machinery and constantly works with laboratories to analyse and formulate new compounds. The company assists you right from the design stage, solving production issues, selecting the right material, and helping bring concepts to life.



About Playtop

Playtop is one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable, environment-friendly, innovative, high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For over 40 years, the company has been leading the way with impact-absorbing play surfacing. They have a successful, world-class and fully integrated state-of-the-art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are entirely safe to use. Their plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres annually due to their high environmental and safety standards conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol.



For more information, please visit https://www.playtop.co.uk/



